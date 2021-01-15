BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) Shares Gap Up to $61.40

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.40, but opened at $63.80. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 169,484 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.24 million and a P/E ratio of 47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25.

Get BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.63. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.