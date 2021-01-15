BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.64 and last traded at $71.64. 11,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 17,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned about 0.11% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

