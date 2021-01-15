Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.22 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

