Boenning Scattergood Comments on First Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRBA. TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $9.62 on Friday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $180.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares during the period. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.