Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FULT opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 78.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.0% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

