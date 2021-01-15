Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,870,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $319.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

