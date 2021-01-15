Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,737.63. 4,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,764.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,611.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,818.29.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

