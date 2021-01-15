BonFi Market Capitalization Tops $269,110.20 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded 85.8% higher against the US dollar. BonFi has a market cap of $269,110.20 and approximately $288,113.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00063315 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00243495 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00059080 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,199,315 tokens. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

Buying and Selling BonFi

BonFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

