Boothe Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust comprises 2.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 263,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,229,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 74,077 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 812,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,318 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.60. 397,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,406. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

