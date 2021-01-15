Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 4.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 5,805,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

