Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,322 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 90,737 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $37,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 62,507 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 452,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,533 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,404. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

