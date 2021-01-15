Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $64,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after buying an additional 133,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $202.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,632. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.24.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

