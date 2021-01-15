Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,557,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

