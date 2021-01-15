Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.80. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 98,681 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £5.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.73.

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

