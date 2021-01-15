Bottos (BTO) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $972,455.35 and approximately $89,079.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00474684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.25 or 0.04074623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013239 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016526 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

