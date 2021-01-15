Bounce Token (BOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.56 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Bounce Token token can currently be bought for approximately $387.55 or 0.01069578 BTC on major exchanges. Bounce Token has a market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bounce Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00112880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00063607 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00247969 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Bounce Token Token Profile

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,500 tokens. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance

Bounce Token Token Trading

Bounce Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.