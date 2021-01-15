Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $338,986.02 and $53,964.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00468947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00042122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.24 or 0.04090917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013126 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016532 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

