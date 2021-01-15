BoutsPro Trading Down 57% This Week (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $29,913.95 and $17,948.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 57% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.24 or 0.00417095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.53 or 0.04083844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013797 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BOUTS is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

