Bouygues’ (BOUYF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOUYF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.37. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

