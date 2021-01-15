Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions comprises 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.24.

SWKS traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.88. 90,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,088. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

