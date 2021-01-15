Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,914,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.44 on Friday, hitting $1,745.62. 48,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,040. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,770.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,615.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

