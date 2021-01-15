Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. 2,811,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $286.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.