Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.03. 291,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

