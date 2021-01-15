Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 69.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after purchasing an additional 129,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,359,000 after buying an additional 77,637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 16.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after buying an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,371,000 after buying an additional 60,053 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK traded down $16.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $726.56. The stock had a trading volume of 53,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,578. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.