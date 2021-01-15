Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 32.9% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.33.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

