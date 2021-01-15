Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Biogen by 223.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after buying an additional 163,257 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Biogen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,728,000 after buying an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.97. 98,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,332. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

