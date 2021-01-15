Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 127.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.23. The company had a trading volume of 57,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,420. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

