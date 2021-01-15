Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 390.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in KLA by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC remained flat at $$303.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $315.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.