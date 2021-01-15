Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded down $4.65 on Friday, hitting $286.47. 25,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

