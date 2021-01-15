Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,474 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 459,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

