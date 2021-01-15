Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,782 shares of company stock worth $11,812,799. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $134.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $138.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

