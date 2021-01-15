Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 52,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

