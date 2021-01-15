Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.88. 30,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,657. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

