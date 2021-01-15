Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 3,336 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PulteGroup by 8.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 558,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 184.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,814. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

