Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 3,814 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. The company had a trading volume of 544,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,372. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

