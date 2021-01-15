Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 275,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

