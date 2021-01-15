Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 587 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.25. 306,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

