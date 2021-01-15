Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 604 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mirova bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $5,211,193.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $11.26 on Friday, hitting $546.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,808. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $570.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.96.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

