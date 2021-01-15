Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.63. 96,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average is $120.66. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $160.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

