Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 788 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after buying an additional 34,479 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,420,000 after buying an additional 95,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lear by 366.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.61. 21,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,911. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $170.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

