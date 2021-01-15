Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,982 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after buying an additional 215,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,112,000 after buying an additional 663,824 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after acquiring an additional 306,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,550.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,981. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,969. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Truist raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.