Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 983 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.87. 127,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,356,564. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $173.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.