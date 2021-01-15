Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 43,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 14,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.26. 1,220,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $715.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,197,407 shares of company stock valued at $327,182,808. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

