Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 98.0% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,737.30. The stock had a trading volume of 62,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,843.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,764.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,611.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,824.24.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

