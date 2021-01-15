BOX (NYSE:BOX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of BOX opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BOX has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BOX by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 679,377 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 492,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,548,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

