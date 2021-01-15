BP (NYSE:BP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,746,732. The firm has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $39.07.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 50.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 27.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

