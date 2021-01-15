bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ING Group raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $10.31 on Friday. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.