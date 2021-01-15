BQT (BQTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $777,657.98

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. BQT has a market cap of $777,657.98 and approximately $1,403.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BQT has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BQT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00424041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.39 or 0.04087536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BQT is bqt.io . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

BQT Coin Trading

BQT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

