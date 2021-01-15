Breiter Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

