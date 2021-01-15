Brent D. Lang Sells 25,158 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,096,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

